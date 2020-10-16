Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki, recently applauded the Edo University, Iyamho, for leading in technological initiatives in Nigeria and the world at large.

The governor stated this at the institution’s third public lecture. The lecture was delivered by the president of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations, Martin Manuhwa.

Obaseki was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijiegba. He commended the institution for not shutting down academic activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of most academic institutions in the world this year.

Guest speaker at the event, Manuhwa, dwelt on “Digitalisation of African Continent: The Role of African Universities.” The lecturer explained that Africa needs a new paradigm that focuses on building capacity, inspiring youths through diversity and inclusion to join the engineering profession.

He examined the challenges facing engineering in Africa and the role of engineering and technology in development, with emphasis on IR4.0 and construction 4.0 models to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his view, for Africa to achieve its SDGs target, human capital development, engineering, institutional capacity building and international cooperation are major keys to development, prosperity and capacity building.

While welcoming the guests, vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, explained that the university was keying into the digitalisation of its academic programmes through the deployment of digital teaching tools, which enabled the university to complete the 2019/2020 academic session on its CANVAS Learning Management System.

President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Ali Rabiu, who was chairman at the event, said technology was extremely important to drive development in Africa.

The immediate past pro-chancellor and chairman of the council of the university, Emeritus Professor T.O.K. Audu, in his goodwill message, reiterated the fact that Edo University was a trailblazer in technological innovation. He expressed optimism that the university would sustain the success.

Another participant at the event, Hon. Pascal Ugbome, also praised the high standards exhibited by the management, staff and students of the institution.

The event was well attended by parents, staff and students of Edo University, Iyamho. Among the participants were the chancellor of the institution, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, immediate past Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, and Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Ethan Uzamere.

Also in attendance were vice-chancellors of other universities, rectors of polytechnics, staff members of the National Universities Commission, captains of industry, members of COREN, members of Federation of African Engineering Organisation, journalists, and many other guests from different walks of life.