Ingredients

• Chicken & Marinade:

• Chicken

• Cornstarch

• Water

• Vegetable oil

• Salt and pepper (to taste)

• Garlic (minced)

• Ginger (minced or finely grated)

• Mushrooms

• Scallions

• Soy sauce

• Rice wine

• Cornstarch

• Brown sugar

• Water

Instructions

•Prepare your ingredients beforehand.

•In a bowl, combine chicken, cornstarch, water, oil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

•In another bowl, combine the ingredients for the sauce – soy sauce, rice wine, cornstarch, water, and sugar .

•Prepare the vegetables and aromatics – mushrooms cut into small pieces. Cut the scallions and mince garlic and ginger.

•Heat a flat-bottomed pan very hot, add a little bit of oil. Add the mushrooms and give it a good sear on both sides for about 3-5 minutes. You may need to do it in two batches so you don’t overcrowd the pan. Transfer in a bowl. Get the pan hot again, add oil and repeat the same procedure with the chicken.

•If you browned the chicken in separate batches, bring all chicken back in the pan then add garlic and ginger and stir for about 30 seconds.

•Add the mushrooms and scallions and give it another 30 seconds, stirring continuously or toss the pan. Add the sauce and keep stirring, cooking it for another 2 minutes.

•Serve hot.