Ingredients

•4 cups of water, divided

•Tea bags

•Sugar

•Apricot brandy

•Thawed orange juice concentrate

•Thawed lemonade concentrate

•Lemon-lime soda (For serving)

Direction

•In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup of water to a boil; remove from heat. Add tea bags; steep, covered for about 3-5 minutes according to taste. Discard tea bags. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Allow it to get cooled.

•Stir in apricot brandy, juice concentrates and remaining water. Transfer to a freezer container, covered. Leave for about 6 hours or overnight.

•For each serving, scoop 3/4 cup slush into a rocks glass.

Pour soda into glass. Serve immediately.