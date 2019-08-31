Ingredients
•4 cups of water, divided
•Tea bags
•Sugar
•Apricot brandy
•Thawed orange juice concentrate
•Thawed lemonade concentrate
•Lemon-lime soda (For serving)
Direction
•In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup of water to a boil; remove from heat. Add tea bags; steep, covered for about 3-5 minutes according to taste. Discard tea bags. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Allow it to get cooled.
•Stir in apricot brandy, juice concentrates and remaining water. Transfer to a freezer container, covered. Leave for about 6 hours or overnight.
•For each serving, scoop 3/4 cup slush into a rocks glass.
Pour soda into glass. Serve immediately.
Leave a Reply