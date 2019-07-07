It is normal for people to make resolutions at the beginning of a new year. Such resolutions may revolve around any life issue that the person feels very strongly about, and desires to see improvements in the particular area (areas) by the end of the year in question.

Oftentimes, people who make resolutions rarely keep them. Should you tackle all your goals at the same time? What trick can you use to drop bad habits? Below are tips on strategies to make healthy changes that last.

1. Crowd out the bad stuff

Crowd out unhealthy foods with delicious good food. Instead of imposing strict rules on yourself, always focus on what you can have, not on what you can’t have. If you’ve really been struggling to stick to your healthy habits, learning how to crowd out is the first step on your path to success.

2. Forget the “all or nothing” mentality

Good health isn’t all or nothing; every salad, green juice and green smoothie count. Women are the worst with this and often feel like they have to give up every single thing they enjoy to be healthy, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Take small steps toward greater health each day, and eventually things like green drinks, quinoa salads and fresh juices will become habits instead of chores.

3. Surround yourself with inspiration

Hang out with like-minded people and join community and online groups that support your lifestyle. Subscribe to email updates from wellness websites that inspire you (just pick your top 3-5 favorites so you don’t overwhelm yourself; a full inbox = stress!), purchase healthy living books and magazines, and create a inspiration board so you can create what your ideal life looks like.

4. Be a realistic optimist

Positive thinking really is key to a healthy lifestyle, there’s no doubt about it. But remember this: total wellness doesn’t happen overnight, nor is it something we just need to focus on once. Healthy habits are like muscles; the more you work them the stronger they get.

5. Focus on how you want to feel in your own skin

Having a clear vision of how you want to feel each day will motivate you through challenging times. When you want to eat something unhealthy, take a moment to ask yourself how it will make you feel in one hour, one day and one week. That drive-thru burrito might make you feel good for the three minutes that you’re scarfing it down, but be honest, you’re not going to feel great a few hours later or the next day when you remember it. Is the three minutes really worth it?

6. Know that you are exactly where you need to be

Be totally ok with wherever you are at in this point in your life — it’s all part of your unique journey. Be gentle and kind with yourself. If you’ve been doing an amazing job of eating clean and have a moment of weakness, just forgive yourself and move on without making yourself feel guilty. One unhealthy snack, meal, or even weekend shouldn’t derail you; just get back to your clean eating plan and focus on what makes you feel good. Life’s too short to constantly worry about what you eat; be proud of the healthy choices that you make and focus on those instead. We become what we focus on; focus on your healthy choices and overtime you’ll become a glowing goddess of good health.

► Culled from www.mindbodygreen.com/0-9283/how-to-make-healthy-habits-stick.html