Ingredients

•Potatoes (peeled, boiled and mashed)

•Butter

•Mild Cheddar (grated)

•Fresh parsley

•Salt

•Pepper (grounded)

•Onion (finely chopped)

•Small shrimp (cooked, chopped)

•Dried bread crumbs

•Vegetable oil for deep frying

•Eggs

Preparations

•Blend potatoes, butter, cheddar, egg yolk, parsley, salt and pepper until smooth.

•Sauté onion in another butter until soft and transparent.

•Add onion and shrimp to potato mixture, and blend thoroughly.

•To form balls, drop 1 tablespoon mixture into bread crumbs working enough crumbs into batter to shape a ball.

•Chill covered for at least 1 hour.

•Beat eggs in a bowl.

•Drop balls into egg mixture.

•Re-roll in crumbs and fry.