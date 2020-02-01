Ingredients

•Crème fraîche

•Horseradish cream

•Slices smoked salmon

•Large cooked prawns (peeled but tails left on)

•Salt

•Pepper

For the salad

•Lime juice and zest

•Clear honey

•Grated fresh root ginger

•Light olive oil

•Handfuls of small leaf salad

Preparations

•Mix the crème fraîche with the horseradish and a little salt and pepper.

•For the dressing, whisk the lime juice and zest with the honey, ginger and seasoning, then whisk in the oil.

•Lay the smoked salmon and prawns on 2 plates, then top with a dollop of the horseradish cream.

•Toss the salad in the dressing and pile on top.

• Then, drizzle the remaining dressing around the plate and serve.