Ingredients
Apple cider
Spiced rum
Fresh lemon juice
Apple kombucha
Cinnamon sticks
Apple slices (optional)
Preparations
•Combine ½ cup of apple cider, ½ cup spiced rum, and 2 teaspoons lemon juice in a cocktail shaker over ice;
•Shake until chilled, or about 30 seconds.
•Pour over large ice cubes into two rocks glasses.
•Repeat with remaining apple cider, rum, and lemon juice.
•Add ¼ cup apple kombucha to each glass.
•Garnish each with 1 cinnamon stick, and apple slices, if desired.
