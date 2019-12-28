Ingredients

Apple cider

Spiced rum

Fresh lemon juice

Apple kombucha

Cinnamon sticks

Apple slices (optional)

Preparations

•Combine ½ cup of apple cider, ½ cup spiced rum, and 2 teaspoons lemon juice in a cocktail shaker over ice;

•Shake until chilled, or about 30 seconds.

•Pour over large ice cubes into two rocks glasses.

•Repeat with remaining apple cider, rum, and lemon juice.

•Add ¼ cup apple kombucha to each glass.

•Garnish each with 1 cinnamon stick, and apple slices, if desired.