Data usage is how much data your phone uploads or downloads using mobile data.

To make sure that you are not using too much data on your data plan, you can check and change your data usage.

As a result of developments pertaining to f the coronavirus (COVID-19), consumers are making use of more telecommunications services than ever before to stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues, work and the world at large.

Consequently, there has been a surge in the number of complaints from consumers regarding data depletion and poor quality of data services.

And so today we are focusing on a number of things you can do to manage your mobile data usage.

For many who complain they experience data depletion, it is important to apply the following tips by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to turn the situation around for your data to last longer.

Here are the tips

• Disable mobile data when it is not needed

• Use data compression in your browser

• By reducing video streaming quality from video sites such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and Showtime – you can use from 1080p or default/auto setting to 240p for optimal viewing and lower data consumption. This may, however, affect the quality of your experience.

• By deactivating all cloud storage except when/where necessary.

• By not breaking or interrupting downloads in-between video sessions.

• Turn off automatic updates for apps for mobile devices, laptops and personal computer.

• Use Wi-Fi hotspots wherever you can to save your mobile data – you should, however, note that there are data security risks to using open/free Wi-Fi connections. Your passwords and personal data are often exposed on such connections.

• Limit sending and receiving files and push notifications

• Delete email messages that won’t send and are no longer required.

• Send big files when connected via Wi-Fi or use Wi-Fi for big files

• Monitor time spent on social media

• Closing apps when you’re done using them can also reduce data usage

• Set up usage alerts

So, for those asking: how can I use my phone to manage my data usage to avoid data wastage?

Ask no more! According to the NCC, your smartphone’s default settings are typically configured to get the best possible experience, which comes at the cost of your data usage.

You can change those settings to manage your data usage in the following ways:

1. By manually capping mobile data: To do this,

2. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Usage > Billing Cycle

3. By Manually setting Data Saver

4. Activate data saver: Locate “Data Usage” on your device and activate “Data Saver”.

This will help cut down your data usage by preventing apps from using data in the background. Disable auto-update on your App store

5. Disable multimedia auto-download on your social media apps Turn off your data when it’s not in use.

6. Stop apps from automatically synching: to do this,

7. Go to Setting > Apps & notifications > Select App > Select Disable Background Data

8. Don’t Stream it, Download It.

It is more advisable to download video or audio content to save data than to stream it online.

• Set data alert notifications on your mobile phone.

• Avoid multiple configuration of the same email address on your mobile phone. For instance, do not configure your Gmail address on your email app as well as Gmail app at the same time on the same mobile phone.

Guide on how to get verified account on Truecaller

Truecaller is a smartphone application that has features of caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording, Chat & Voice by using the Internet. It requires users to provide a standard cellular mobile number for registering with the service. The app is available for Android and iOS

The features of the Truecaller application include the possibility of identifying unknown numbers and texts, blocking incoming calls and notifications from unwanted callers and SMS messages.

It’s a real-time caller reputation service and uses artificial intelligence to identify spam calls to rank spam callers by their answers on whether or not they are spamming.

“By having your real name on your Truecaller profile; employers, clients, friends, family and new friends are easily able to identify you when you call, reducing the chances of your call being blocked or unanswered, the company said in a blog statement.

The Truecaller app is available for both Apple iOS and Android users.

1. Register on the Truecaller app.

2. The Truecaller community determines whether the name is ‘badge worthy’ or not.

3. In case you created your Truecaller profile with a fake name, you can now change it back to your original name to earn the ‘Verified badge’.

4. Connect your social media accounts.

5. Once done, the Truecaller system will triple check with the Truecaller Community to see if there has been a past name change that may require the system to take more time to verify.

“Please note that Verified badges may take time to acquire on your profile.”, said the company in its blogpost.