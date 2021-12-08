By Chinenye Anuforo

Data usage is how much data your phone uploads or downloads using mobile data.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

To make sure that you’re not using too much data on your data plan, you can check and change your data usage.

As a result of developments pertaining to f the Corona Virus (Covid-19), consumers are making use of more telecommunications services than ever before, to stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues, work and the world at large.

Consequently, there has been a surge in the number of complaints from consumers regarding data depletion and poor quality of data services.

And so, today we are focusing on a number of things you can do to manage your mobile data usage.

For many of who complain they experience data depletion, it is important to apply the below tips by NCC to turn the situation around for your data to last longer.

Here are the tips:

• Disable mobile data when it is not needed

• Use data compression in your browser

• By reducing video streaming quality from video sites such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Showtime – you can use from 1080p or default/ auto setting to 240p for optimal viewing and lower data consumption. This may however affect the quality of your experience.

• By deactivating all cloud storages except when / where necessary.

• By not breaking or interrupting downloads in-between video sessions.

• Turn off automatic updates for apps for mobile devices, laptops and personal computer.

• Use Wi-Fi hotspots wherever you can to save your mobile data – you should however note that there are data security risks to using open/free Wi-Fi connections. Your passwords and personal data are often exposed on such connections.

• Limit sending and receiving files and push notifications

• Delete email messages that won’t send and are no longer required.

• Send big files when connected via Wi-Fi or use Wi-Fi for big files

• Monitor time spent on Social Media

• Closing apps when you’re done using them can also reduce data usage

• Set up usage alerts

So, for those asking how can I use my phone to manage my data usage to avoid Data wastage?

Ask no more! According to NCC, your smartphone’s default settings are typically configured to get the best possible experience, which comes at the cost of your data usage.

You can change those settings to manage your data usage in the following ways:

1. By Manually Capping Mobile Data: To do this,

2. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Usage > Billing Cycle

3. By Manually setting Data Saver

4. Activate data saver: Locate “Data Usage” on your device and activate “Data Saver”.

This will help cut down your data usage by preventing apps from using data in the background. Disable auto-update on your App store

5. Disable multimedia auto-download on your social media apps Turn off your data when it’s not in use.

6. Stop Apps from automatically Synching: to do this,

7. Go to Setting > Apps & notifications > Select App > Select Disable Background Data

8. Don’t Stream it, Download It.

It is more advisable to download video or audio content to save

data than to stream it online.

• Set data alert notifications on your mobile phone.

• Avoid multiple configuration of the same email address on your

mobile phone. For instance, do not configure your Gmail address on your email app as well as Gmail app at the same time on the same mobile phone.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .