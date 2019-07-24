There are many ways to save your Android phone’s battery life, as phone designs keep changing over the years from swappable batteries, which were abandoned by phone manufacturers to keep their phones sleeker and to accommodate wrap-around screens.

Nowadays, batteries are getting stronger, but phones are also getting more use. So, despite advances in power technology, your phone may still run out of power before the end of the day thanks to the high definition (HD) screens and high-powered processors crammed in phones

This is how you can turn off unnecessary apps or uninstall them to save battery life.

Speaking of hibernating, it doesn’t hurt to do a periodic check of all the apps you have and either get rid of or restrict any that are unnecessarily using battery power.

The first step is the easiest: Go through your app drawer and see if there are any apps that you don’t recognize (because they have been sitting there so long), or that you are tired of. Why let them use resources? Uninstall them to save battery life.

It is also a good idea to find out which apps are using the most power. (Note: these instructions are for a stock Android phone; it is possible that your phone manufacture, for instance, Huawei, Tecno or Samsung, may work slightly differently.)

Go to “Settings” > “Battery” and tap on the “More” symbol and on “Battery usage.”

You can also tap on the “More” symbol again to select “Show full device usage,” which will tell you where most of your battery power is being used.

If you see any apps that you feel are using too much power, you can stop them from operating in the background to save battery life .

From either the “Battery usage” or “Show full device usage” list, tap on the app you’re interested in.

Look for “Background restriction.” If you find it (it won’t be there for all apps), tap on it.

You will get a warning that the app may not work properly if it can’t work in the background. Tap on “Restrict” to go ahead and stop it from operating in the background.