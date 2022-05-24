From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Archbishop of Diocese of Ibadan-North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Segun Okubadejo, has accused political leaders in Nigeria as the bane of the division that is causing instability in the country.

He made the disclosure in an interview with journalists at a valedictory service held at St Peter Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, as part of activities marking his retirement from active service and his 70th birthday anniversary.

Okubadejo stated that for the country to overcome the barrage of socio-economic and political challenges militating against its progress, God must be given His rightful place in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

According to him, “Let us put our trust in God and walk in His ways, and I am sure things will go right for this country. We should trust in God and walk on the path of righteousness.

Fielding questions on the religious intolerance in the country, he said: “It is just a shame that this is happening. And it is happening because this country is not a country. It is a divided country. That is why it is happening It has been like that in the past almost eight years now. But there is a dichotomy in this country. It is like the North versus the South. Of course, a great number of people in the North are Muslims, and in the South here, it is a mixture of Christians and Muslims.

“And if you look at the way the President has been ruling or governing this nation, it has been lopsided, right from the beginning. All strategic offices, particularly the armed forces are all being occupied by Fulani people. So, he has already fanned that ember right from the beginning. That is the way I see it.

“I wrote to the government. But they don’t have listening ears; the government doesn’t listen, hence my last book, entitled: ‘Waste of Grace.’ We have a lot of grace in this county, but we are wasting it, just because we refused to follow the path of righteousness.”