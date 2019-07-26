Kola Olugbodi is an author of several special parts. His childhood was trailed by several challenges that included coming down with Poliomyelitis. But armed with an uncommon resolve and resilience, he rose above them to become an inspiration to many.

For this author and motivational speaker, obstacles will always come in diverse, overwhelming forms but there is the need to have the courage and assurance that it will end.

The story of his life, which detailed his life’s journey, has been succinctly captured in his book entitled, ‘Through It All’. The publication, which aimed at encouraging people going through challenges not to lose hope, graphically described his ordeal.

Speaking on his motivation to write the memoirs, Olugbodi said it came from the myriad of challenges he faced in life.

“Like I referred to them in the book, I have gone through a lot of woes. I had polio early in life which dictated and affected a lot of things in my life,” he said.

He lamented that people with disabilities are faced with several limitations in life, adding that he experienced them in full doses.

For this cerebral author, his greatest challenge was getting a life partner as no one wanted to marry someone living with a disability. He also recalled the hurdle he went through while searching for a child, adding that he went from being medically certified fit to having low sperm count (Oligospermia) to zero sperm count (Azoospermia). He narrated that after overcoming his fertility challenge, he had to wait for seven years to have his second child.

Recounting a major incident that also affected his life, Olugbodi said through divine intervention, he escaped being framed for fraud in a bank he worked at. He confessed that the lone incident put paid to a career of working for others.

The author said more troubles came up when he decided to become an entrepreneur. He explained that not long after setting up a business, it suddenly went under, putting him and his wife in dire circumstances.

Detailing how he later became a proud owner of another thriving business, Background Check International (BCI), Olugbodi said he broke new grounds, despite all negative tendencies associated with the business.

His words: “In December 2003, I went into a business venture I knew nothing about. I became the CEO, Secretary and office assistant. I received responses from proposals sent to prospective companies that the idea would not thrive in Nigeria. Beyond the negative feedbacks and comments, we won our first account. This opened doors and led to the formal incorporation of the company. At inception, we had five staff but now, we have over 100.”

Counseling on the imperative of not being afraid to start something new, he urged Nigerians to be hopeful, no matter the condition they are confronted with.

“In all these challenges, I was able to triumph. The challenges of having a business that is not doing well were surmounted as I now have a thriving business. I also became fertile enough to have children and I have been able to live beyond disability by not allowing Polio to define my life. Never throw in the towel, as no situation is permanent in life, especially the negative ones.

“For every today, there is always a tomorrow. What happens today does not define your tomorrow. According to Psalm 30 verse 5, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning’. People should never use what happened yesterday to conclude that their tomorrow is already dented. Their tomorrow is all right if they believe.

“I had several yesterdays in my life and they were total departures from my today. We went from living in a palatial mansion to almost becoming homeless. We didn’t have any source of livelihood. There were several nights my wife and I went to sleep without food. Those situations looked like dead end then,” he noted.

He also spoke on the menace of suicide in the country. The author counselled that those going through hard times should not embrace suicide as an option. He recalled contemplating suicide but thanked God He didn’t take the route.

“Suicide does not change the situation. It only adds to it. They do not know that they compound problems for their family members. Suicide is cowardice; it is a cowardly way to sort things out. The bible says, if you fail in the days of adversity, your strength is small. Adversity helps one to develop strength and stamina. If you fail, you never had strength in the first place. When everything looks hopeless, people should learn to keep their hope intact,” he advised.

“The book, ‘Through it ALL’, is written to give hope to people in the midst of their hopeless situation. It is meant to let people know that death or suicide is not an option for running away from challenges. Confront your challenges. Do not runway. We all have the ability to confront every challenge that comes our way. The Bible says no matter what happen to us, every problem has an expiry date. All our temporary afflictions are working out for us eternal weight of glory. No pain, no glory. Without test, there won’t be testimony. What makes your life inspiring to others is that there were obstacles and you were able to surmount them.”