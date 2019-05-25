Kate Halim

When Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed that her ex-husband and father of her son lasts 40 seconds during sex, she elicited different reactions from Nigerians on different social media platforms.

Premature ejaculation

Ejaculation is the release of semen from the body. Premature ejaculation is when ejaculation happens sooner than a man or his partner would like during sex.

According to Dr. Gabriel Omonaiye, occasional premature ejaculation is also known as rapid ejaculation, premature climax or early ejaculation. It can be frustrating because it makes sex less enjoyable and impacts relationships negatively.

Causes of premature ejaculation

Serotonin

Although the exact cause of premature ejaculation is not known, serotonin may play a role. Serotonin is a natural substance made by nerves. High amounts of serotonin in the brain increase the time to ejaculation. Low amounts can shorten the time to ejaculation, and lead to premature ejaculation.

Psychological issues

Some of the mental health issues that can be involved in premature ejaculation include temporary depression, stress, unrealistic expectations about sexual performance, history of sexual repression, overall lack of confidence and relationship problems. Managing emotional problems often helps.

Symptoms

The main symptom of premature ejaculation is the inability to delay ejaculation for more than one minute after penetration.

Types

Premature ejaculation can be classified as Lifelong or primary ejaculation and acquired or secondary ejaculation. Lifelong premature ejaculation occurs all or nearly all of the time beginning with a man’s first sexual encounters while acquired premature ejaculation develops after a man has had previous sexual experiences without ejaculatory problems.

Premature ejaculation and age

Dr. Omonaiye stated that premature ejaculation can happen at any age. Aging is not a direct cause of this medical condition, though aging does cause changes in erections and ejaculation. He said: “For older men, erections may not be firm. Erections may not last as long before ejaculation occurs. The feeling that ejaculation is about to happen may be shorter. These changes can naturally lead to an older man ejaculating earlier.”

Premature ejaculation and your partner

With premature ejaculation, you may feel you lose some of the closeness shared with a sexual partner. You might feel angry, ashamed and upset, and turn away from your partner.

Premature ejaculation doesn’t only affect you; it also affects your partner. Your partner may be upset with the change in sexual intimacy. This condition can cause partners to feel less connected, hurt or distant.

When to see a doctor

Talk with your doctor if you ejaculate sooner than you wish during most sexual encounters. It’s common for men to feel embarrassed about discussing sexual health concerns, but don’t let that keep you from talking to your doctor. Premature ejaculation is a common and treatable problem.

Diagnosis

Your doctor will ask you some questions to be able to diagnose your condition properly. Some of the questions include: How often does premature ejaculation happen? How long have you had this problem? Does this happen with just one partner, or every partner?

Other questions are: Does premature ejaculation happen with every attempt at sex? What type of sexual activity do you engage in and how often? How has the condition affected your sexual activity? Is there anything that makes premature ejaculation worse or better such as drugs, and alcohol? In addition to asking about your sex life, your doctor will ask about your health history and might do a physical exam. If you have both premature ejaculation and trouble getting or maintaining an erection, your doctor might order blood tests to check your male hormone (testosterone) levels or other tests.

Treatment

Psychological therapy, behavioral therapy, and drugs are the main treatments for premature ejaculation. More than one type of treatment may be used at the same time.

Psychological Therapy

Therapy is a way to address the negative feelings and emotions that lead to problems with sexual relationships. Psychological therapy can be used as the only treatment, or it may be used along with medical or behavioral therapy.

The goal of therapy is to learn the source of problems and find solutions that may end premature ejaculation. It can also help couples learn to grow closer. Psychological therapy can help you become less nervous about sexual performance. It can also give you greater sexual confidence and understanding to improve your partner’s satisfaction.

Behavioral Therapy

Behavioral therapy uses exercises to help build tolerance to delay ejaculation. The goal is to help you train your body away from premature ejaculation. Examples include the squeeze method and the stop-start method.

The squeeze method

With this method, your partner stimulates your penis until you are close to ejaculation. When you are close, your partner firmly squeezes your penis so your erection partly goes away. The goal is for you to become aware of the sensations leading to climax. Then you can better control and delay climax on your own.

The stop-start method

In this method, your partner stimulates your penis until just before ejaculation. Your partner then stops until the urge to climax lets up. As you regain control, you ask your partner to start stimulating your penis again. This process is repeated 3 times. You ejaculate on the fourth time. You repeat this method 3 times a week with your partner until you have gained more control.

Medical therapy

Drugs

Dr. Omonaiye revealed that drugs for premature ejaculation can be taken every day or only before sex but your doctor will decide when you should take a drug based on your activity level.

Most doctors suggest from 2 to 6 hours before sex. Premature ejaculation can return if you stop taking these drugs. Most men with premature ejaculation need to take these drugs on an ongoing basis.

Numbing creams or sprays

These creams or sprays are put on the head of the penis about 20 to 30 minutes before sex. If you leave the numbing cream or spray on your penis for longer than suggested, your erection may go away.

Also, the numbing cream or spray should not be left on the exposed penis during vaginal sex because it may cause vaginal numbness. Wash the cream off your penis 5 to 10 minutes before sex.

Condoms

Condoms might decrease penis sensitivity, which can help delay ejaculation. These condoms contain numbing agents such as benzocaine or lidocaine or are made of thicker latex to delay ejaculation. Wearing a condom can also help dull sensation.