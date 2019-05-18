•Pasta of your choice
•Carrot (Chopped)
•Green beans
•Onion (Chopped)
•Meat stock (Chicken or beef)
•Seasoning cube
•Scotch bonnets peppers/atarodo
•Tomato (Chopped)
•Vegetable oil
•Salt to taste
•Water
•Tomatoes
•Green bell pepper
•Any other vegetable of your choice
Directions
•Wash and chop all the vegetables.
Then prepare your stew, if you don’t already have some stew.
Here’s how to prepare beef or chicken stew:
•Wash the meat thoroughly with salt to remove sand.
•Put into a pot and add chopped onion, salt, seasoning to taste.
•Boil until it it tender.
•Put vegetable oil on fire. Leave it for 3 minutes.
•Add onion, chopped tomato and allow to fry for 3 minutes.
•Then add your meat stock and let it simmer for 3 minutes.
•To prepare the pasta, put some water to boil. When it starts to bubble, add the pasta, a little salt and parboil for 5 minutes. Then strain into a sieve to get rid of the excess starch that comes with most pastas.
•Place the prepared stew into a pot, add the pre-cooked pasta, turn and taste for salt.
•Your Jollof pasta is ready.
