•Pasta of your choice



•Carrot (Chopped)

•Green beans



•Onion (Chopped)

•Meat stock (Chicken or beef)

•Seasoning cube

•Scotch bonnets peppers/atarodo

•Tomato (Chopped)

•Vegetable oil

•Salt to taste



•Water

•Tomatoes

•Green bell pepper

•Any other vegetable of your choice

Directions

•Wash and chop all the vegetables.

.

Then prepare your stew, if you don’t already have some stew.



Here’s how to prepare beef or chicken stew:

•Wash the meat thoroughly with salt to remove sand.

•Put into a pot and add chopped onion, salt, seasoning to taste.

•Boil until it it tender.

•Put vegetable oil on fire. Leave it for 3 minutes.

•Add onion, chopped tomato and allow to fry for 3 minutes.

•Then add your meat stock and let it simmer for 3 minutes.

•To prepare the pasta, put some water to boil. When it starts to bubble, add the pasta, a little salt and parboil for 5 minutes. Then strain into a sieve to get rid of the excess starch that comes with most pastas.

•Place the prepared stew into a pot, add the pre-cooked pasta, turn and taste for salt.

•Your Jollof pasta is ready.