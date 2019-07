This is a very simple but very popular dish. It is truly something anyone can make.

Items needed

•Vegetable oil

•Eggs, beaten

•Tomato cut into halves

•Green onion, chopped

•Salt

Preparations

•Heat oil in a saucepan, pour into it the beaten eggs, and cook until the eggs are set.

•Add the tomato, and stir fry for a minute.

•Add green onions, and finally stir in salt.

•When it is well mixed, remove from the heat.

•You can serve with boiled yam, or fried plantain.