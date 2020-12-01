Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigerian Army has called for synergy among all security agencies in Ondo State in order to curtail the menace of insecurity in the state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 division, Ibadan, Major General Anthony Omozoje, made the call yesterday during the inter-agency interactive workshop for Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, organised by the Nigerian Army in Akure. Omozoje said it has become imperative for all the security agencies in the country, particularly those in Ondo State, to work together and ensure adequate provision of security. The GOC emphasised that the issue of kidnapping and killings must be curtailed in the state.

He said: “We are all working towards achieving the same purpose. It is only when we synergize and work together that we will be able to fulfill our mandate.

“We will definitely achieve better results when we collaborate. If we work independently we are going to achieve our respective mandates.”