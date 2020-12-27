From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Water Ways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has told Igbo to widen their horizon and convince other ethnic nationalities to support the cause of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

Moghalu, who is All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Anambra 2021 election, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Nnewi, at the weekend.

He noted that the Igbo, known for hard work, should apply same and traverse the width and breadth of Nigeria to garner support for the 2023 presidency project and not to sit down at one place nursing self-pity, saying power could only be taken and not given.

“Since it’s a democratic dispensation where number matters, there is need for Ndigbo to sit down and get organised for the Igbo presidency project. Every zone wants to have the presidency. For me, I will like the Nigerian president to come from Nnewi because of the positive impact it will have on the community. But the truth is that we are not talking about president of Igbo, but president of Nigeria who will be an Igbo man. If we fully realise the enormity of the project, we have to put our house in order, so that we can constructively engage people from other zones to get the needed number.

“There are two political platforms with which one can prosecute the presidency in Nigeria of today. That is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress. What I expect us to do is to work hard towards making Ndigbo win the presidential primaries of the two political parties, so that it can be a win-win situation for us. All hands must be on deck to actualise the Igbo presidency project,” he said.

On what he would do differently if elected Anambra governor, Moghalu said he would create an opportunity for his government to be assessed by the public in a manner “which no governor in the state has ever done.”

He said that he has never criticised any government without coming up with solutions, noting that there were things that the government of the day is doing that would not happen under his watch.