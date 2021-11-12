No One Saw it Coming : A Nation without Tomorrow, Michael A. Abiodun, pp. 247, 2020, Grecian Limited

By Damiete Braide

The more you see the less you understand. Such is the situation of Nigeria where the future is constantly bleak, blurred and blindly opaque to the light of truth, justice and love. Life is worth nothing until it is being lived for other people.

The author, Michael Abiodun, points out in his book, No One Saw It Coming: A Nation Without Tomorrow, how the amalgamation of 1914 was not mindful of our national interests and multi-dimensional differences, which he blames the colonial masters.

The book is a narrative and expository book that basically gives us an idea of the history of Nigeria and how far we have existed as a nation, beginning from the amalgamation in 1914, falsity of the media, the constitutional immunity of the country which he described a style nation’s style of reckless impunity, terrorism which results to amassing of wealth, economic mastery over others and the acquisition of financial power, which, in the end, births political domination, which reopens the wounds of bigotry, rivalry, regional arrogance, ethnic qua ethnic resentments and sentiments.

The author advises those in power to manage effectively their character, their capacity and their competence while it is their time today, because the twists and turns of life are always inevitable.

The book is a-247 page thesis whose thematic message is based on hope for a better Nigeria, as no one saw it coming, that she will be a nation without tomorrow. It also contains 14 chapters with a narrative structure which gives more insights into the historical facts of Nigeria.

The author’s language connotes pun, sarcasm, and metaphor. Each chapter begins with an epigraph, mixed with poetic allusions. Chapter One is a narration about the early stage of colonialism, as they sojourned from Northern Nigeria to Southern Nigeria.

Michael speaks about the necessity in inflicting change, one must change his way of thinking. He advises on a philosophy which worked for him, “work for whatever you want, you must work for it before you can get it.”

The book connotes a theme of hope and a better tomorrow for Nigeria. Despite the unavoidable misfortune, and unpardonable misdeeds of some of our leaders, we can build together to achieve a better Nigeria and a better tomorrow for its citizens.

Michael Adekunle Abiodun, a prolific writer, is currently an attorney, as well as a federal prosecutor in matters relating to International Law and counterterrorism.

