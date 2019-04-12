Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, Prof. Funso Falade, called for the establishment of an integrated modal transportation system to tackle gridlock in Lagos.

He made the call at the 2019 Annual Public Lecture/Induction and Awards organised by the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), in Akoka, Lagos.

Falade, who was guest speaker at the event, said facilities for mass transit in Lagos are insufficient.

He also said they could not achieve the purpose of providing fast, comfortable and convinent travel.

Falade said as a result, commuters prefer private transportation to mass transit and this had led to huge increase in personal vehicle ownership.

“The resultant effects are too many vehicles on the road, leading to road congestion.

“There is need for an Integrated Modal Transportation System in Lagos, which will involve well coordinated combination of different modes of transportation like walking, cycling, car, rail transit and bus transit system among others.

“The aim is to reduce dependence on automobile as a major mode of transportation.”