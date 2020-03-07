Vivian Onyebukwa

The way it is going, ankara may never go out of fashion because more trendy styles are evolving every day. Designers are creating trendy styles with this African fabric in different irresistible styles and designs.

One of these styles is ankara short skirt. It is a trendy style and has a way of making fashion statements recently.

They come in array of styles such as front v layers, straight skirt, high waist with short flare, pencilled skirt, short wrap, short layer, half slit micro skirt, side layered skirt, to mention a few.

Pair them with the right blouse and you are good to go for all occasions.

However, ensure that you have straight legs and beautiful skin to rock this trend.