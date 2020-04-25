Every woman needs the perfect dress for casual as well as formal affairs. When on the lookout for the perfect dress, try the timeless shirt dress. It looks great on all body types, making it a must-have wardrobe staple. They can be worn all-year round. One can wear this classic dress type in different ways. And you can create various styles, starting from minimalistic, old glamour to boho and casual.

Here are tips to pull this undaunted fashion:

• Define your waist while wearing a shirt dress by adding a thin belt to the outfit.

• If you want to wear something simple and stylish, try on a classic colour dress in a simple silhouette and pair it with casual accessories such as purse, belt, bracelets, and necklaces.

• Go for a perforated relaxed-fit white dress and complete it with a cool skinny belt, golden jewelry, and cut-out open-toe beige sandals.

• Also, you can try a retro girlish look. Most of the shirt-dresses come with a special vintage touch that makes them look old glamour. So you can choose a button-up shirt-dress with a collared neck and A-line silhouette. Get a solid bright blue colour and compliment it with pointed-toe nude pumps and cat-eye sunglasses.

• If you are all about comfort, then the best style to try is boho chic. This style can be achieved by wearing a relaxed fit shirt-dress completed with subtle details, like ruffles, lace, tribal, eyelet or crochet panels, as well as various embroideries. You can complete the look by adding a floppy hat, beautiful belt cinched around the waist, or complement your dress with a stunning necklace.

Or you want to try on casual style, wear coloured or striped T-dress designs, you can complete such styles with eye-catching sneakers, silvery pumps or lace-up ankle boots.