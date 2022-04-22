From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Benin–based Medical Doctor and Chairman, God and People Prayer Parliament, Dr. Dele Oluwatade, yesterday, advocated a parliamentary system of government and split of the country to eight regions, with President Muhammadu Buhari transmuting to Prime Minister. He said the option would save the country from imminent ‘penticost’ of violence.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, he said he had examined the state of the nation describing it as “functional confusion per excellence.”

He named the proposed regions as North West, North East, MidWest, South West, South East, South South East, Middle Belt East and West regions, warning that no ethnic group would own Nigeria if violence breaks out as the country would end up in pieces.

He called on retired Generals Association of Nigeria to advise their colleague to engender security of lives and property in the country.

He said there was still time for President Buhari to restructure the country and etch his name in gold.

He said parliamentary system of government held great advantages, saying a borrowing nation that has nothing to export, has no business running a presidential system of government.

“I wish to restate my views that PMB should transmute to a prime minister with immediate effect; constitute a parliamentary government committee. Create an eight-parliamentary regional government. I know the president will redeem his public image by restructuring Nigeria and thereby kill many birds with this one wise political stone,” Oluwatade said.

