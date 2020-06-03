Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has nullified the fear and statement that there’s no justice for rape victims especially when it’s presented in any court in Nigeria.

There are indications that most victims of rape always developed cold feet due to lack of evidences to prove their case, particularly in the law court, hence to they choose not to approach the court or law enforcement agencies for justice.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, insisted that justice for rape is possible if only the victim knows what to do and be bold enough to speak up, and report the matter to law enforcement agents.

She added: “If anyone is raped, the first thing to do is to report the matter to the nearest Police station in the state in which she was raped. It’s not advisable to wash yourself off and then report the case, that will affect the investigation. Rather, It’s more effective if you report in that particular state in which you were raped. Afterward, you visit the hospital to get doctor’s report to back up the claim.

“The doctor, expectedly, will carry out some medical and forensic examination of the situation to confirm the allegations. And with the victim appearing in the state in which she was raped, it will be easier for the doctor to quickly confirm the situation which will be included in his or her report. That’s all you need, the Police and doctor’s report, to get justice in any court of law when it comes to issue of rape in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, because of the fear of stigmatization, most rape victims usually don’t do what they are supposed to do to get the expected justice. I strongly believe that once people are educated and enlightened on what to do regarding rape cases, we would be having harvest of convictions and that would go a long way in reducing the rising cases of rape in Nigeria.”