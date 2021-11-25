From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A University Don, Prof. Edeaghe Ehikhamenor, has advocated that the best way to solve the problem of banditry and Boko Haram is to de-encript the telephones messages of politicians‎, government officials and security personnel to decode their chats in the last two years.

He stated this in Benin City while delivering a lecture titled “Application of DNA and Other‎ Forensics Tools in Combating Gender based Violence, Theft and other Insecurity in Nigeria” as part of activities to mark the 90th anniversary of Benin Club.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

‎Professor Ehikhamenor who is the Pioneer Director, Centre for Forensics Programmes and DNA Studies (CEFPADS), University of Benin, explained that if the recommendation was carried out it would expose moles who have been feeding the bandits and the Boko Haram insurgents with information and consequently comprised the nation’s security, resulting in ambush and killing our security personnel.

Professor Ehikhamenor, who is also the founder/Coordinator General of Save Accident Victims Association of Nigeria (SAVAN), slammed government agencies for operating multiple Biometrics Centres, thereby defrauding government through budgetary provisions for the operation of the centres.

“What is required is a unipolar structure of B‎iometrics capturing. They are just collecting money from budgetary provisions and lack syncronization.

“Nigeria Security Agencies should stop egomaniac‎ competition for budget”, he said and called for urgent harmonisation of all agencies of Biometrics template.

‎Professor Ehikhamenor also condemned the practice of inviting old pensioners to travel long distances for the purpose of screening, a practice he noted has led to the death of many, adding that what is required now is to activate the facial video of pensioners for screening.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .