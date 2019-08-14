Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

The Wi-Fi authentication allows you to connect to a Wi-Fi network using your phone. It is disturbing when you have the password to a Wi-Fi network but still cannot connect because your Android fails to authenticate.

This is a common problem that should not give you any stress.

Below are the methods to fix the Wi-Fi authentication problem:

Modify network

You might be getting the Wi-Fi authentication problem because the network setting might have been interfered with.

Open settings on your phone then press on Wi-Fi option, which is placed under “wireless and networks.” Tap on the network you want to choose then you’ll see the option of “Modify” the network. Tap on it. Now manoeuvre to “advance settings” and under the “IP Settings” option change from DHCP to static.

Reset device to factory settings

You might be receiving an authentication problem if there are software issues in your Android device. Installing a new application, custom ROM or firmware update can bring the issue of authentication problem on your device. If such an event occurs, you should factory reset your android device.

Here are the steps to perform a factory reset:

Open the setting app on your phone then head to “back up and reset”, turn on “Automatic Restore” then tap on “Factory data reset”. Confirm that you want to reset your phone by tapping on the “reset” button.

The process will take close to 4 minutes depending on your phone after which your phone will boot and you’ll easily connect to WI-FI.

Turn Airplane mode on and off

Airplane mode not only helps when we board a plane, but it also helps in turning off the RF signal transmission on your phone. Occasionally mobile network signals may interfere with the wireless network.

How> pull down the setting menu and turn on the Airplane Mode. With airplane mode on, turn on Wi-Fi and after it connects, turns off the Airplane Mode.