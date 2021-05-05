From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda, towards restoring stability to Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, entitled: ‘The dark days are here, but the light will come’, the business mogul explained that the dark days are in Nigeria as death has covered the land.

“It is unending sorrow for most families as our country bleeds. Insecurity is the common word now; but I am a fervent believer that order shall return sooner than later.

“That darkness surrounds a land does not mean light will not still come. The root causes of insecurity are rising poverty, illiteracy, bigotry, and hate. Nigeria will rise again once we commit to tackle these causative factors of insecurity even as we rejig the security architecture and structure of governance.

“But, in the immediate (as a matter of urgency), we must take the following steps to halt the advancement of enemy forces that are already amassed in Shiroro, Niger State, around Kaduna area, and pushing towards Nasarawa State.

“They tried to come through Kogi but the young governor of the state was very smart by ensuring they were not able to build a base there,” he said.

The global energy expert added that the “enemy’s agenda is so clear that you do not need to be the chief of army staff to know that the aim is to encircle Abuja and take our federal capital soon. We must halt the enemy’s advancement immediately; if we need help from our loyal partners and friends, we must get it quickly.

“In the minimum, we must implement the following six-point agenda: establish a defence co-operation agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance.”