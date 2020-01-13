Romanus Okoye

For weeks now, the harmattan season has bared its cold, dry and dusty fangs on many parts of the country. And many are being punished by its unfriendly nature.

The harmattan season usually comes between November and mid-March, when a dry and dusty wind blows from the Sahara Desert over West Africa to the Atlantic Ocean. Most times, the cloud looks misty as if it wants to rain. As the wind blows over the desert, it collects fine dust particles and causes low temperatures. It is so dense that it reduces radiation from the sun and its attendant warmth, hence the associated cold temperature.

With harmattan comes health challenges as well as a cold ambience that soothes some folks. A medical practitioner at Graceland Medical Centre, Ojo, Lagos, Dr. Dominic Umeonyilioha, said that low humidity, cold air and dust particles characterise the season. He explained that these, plus the suspended dust in the air, trigger all manner of allergies such as conjunctivitis, dry skin, cold, cough, catarrh, asthma, bronchitis and possibly a rise in the frequency of crisis in those living with sickle cell disease (SCD).

To curb these implications, he said: “We advocate use of protective warm clothing and overalls, nose masks to reduce dust, and staying hydrated. World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends drinking three litres of water daily.”

A veteran journalist based in Sokoto State, Ogbuevi Tony Ugbagu, said the northern states are usually hit by cold weather from early November to mid March every year. In a telephone chat with the reporter, he narrated what has been happening up north.

“The harmattan season this period came with heavy intensity towards the end of December. In the extreme north, especially Sokoto, it is characterised by dusty wind because of the proximity to the Sahel region or Sahara Desert. The topography of the area is dominated by sand dune and the degree of this current harmattan was last experienced in such magnitude in 1978. People feel reluctant to go about their normal business because of the cold weather. Commercial motorcycle operators wear masks as a means of protection from the dusty wind. The dust makes everyone look old through artificial grey hair caused by the wind and dust,” he said.

The journalist said those in the cold drinks businesses are the worst affected. “Nobody goes near anything cold,” he said. “Coffee and tea are preferable. Asthma patients are at high risk because of the amount of heavy dust circulating in the air. Pulmonary tract infections are also common.”

A farmer in Anambra State, Chief Cyril Onyeaka, said the season is a huge blessing to farmers. He said: “The harmattan would make the soil soft to aid the growth of crops. It is very good for farming because it will dry up the leaves. They decay and become natural manure that in turn makes the soil fertile. The rains will enter the soil very easily. My only advice is for the farmers not to burn the bushes before farming as it will affect the nutrients in the soil that will assist crops to grow bountifully.”

Managing director, FreshBuckles Cobblers Ltd, Egbeda, Lagos, Mrs. Unoma Udekwe, said that, if she had the power, she would have wished harmattan never occurs.

“The only benefit I know of harmattan is that it makes one sleep very well at night,” she said. “That one, too, is another challenge because most times you sleep and do not want to wake early, which affects other responsibilities. It also comes with many health challenges, which include dry throat, dry skin, etc. During this season, I prefer using jelly like Vaseline or petroleum-based ointment to ease dryness. I bathe my children with warm water and clothe them properly. I also use mentholated balm to massage their body and ensure they take enough liquid like water to avoid dehydration.”

A health, safety and clean environment advocate, Jamiu Badmos, explained the sad incidents usually associated with harmattan. He said: “Quite a lot of fire outbreaks are often recorded since there is dry wind, which makes it easy for fire to spread at the slightest ignition, causing destruction of life and property. One other source of harmattan fire is petrol kept at homes, offices and such other unusual places during this season.

“To stay safe, implement preventive fire safety measures – no bush burning, prevent electrical sparks and avoid indiscriminate storage of fuel.”

He noted that high concentration of dust particles in the air reduces visibility. For that reason, he said: “Drivers should be conscious of the foggy weather condition like early morning and late evening mists. They should drive with lights on low beam in view of reflections from high beams that heighten poor visibility during this period.”

He also spoke on health allergies. “This is the period when asthmatic people suffer more crises. Many also suffer pneumonia and bronchitis, especially the very young and the aged. Asthmatic patients should reduce exposure to the dusty atmosphere in addition to having their inhaler with them all the time.”

The environmentalist noted that the skin is usually dry with accompanying cracking of the lips, sole of the feet and even the skin itself. He advised: “Keep your skin healthy by topical application of oily creams and weather-friendly dressing. Avoid excessive use of antiseptic soaps. The use of very strong antiseptics tends to make the skin to dry up.”

He also noted that itching, foreign body sensation and redness of the eyes might be common during the harmattan, since the eyes are directly exposed.

“Proper eye hygiene in form of washing with clean water, reduced exposure to dust and wearing of protective spectacles should be encouraged,” he said.

“The dry, cold and dusty wind associated with harmattan also triggers sickle cell crises in individuals living with the condition. Patients with sickle cell anaemia should be vigilant and keep warm as much as possible to prevent crises. Nose bleeding may also occur because of dry mucus lining of the nose and a lot of nose picking. Prolonged daily exposure to cold weather is an open invitation to diseases like rheumatism, pneumonia and arthritis. In severe cases, it could cause death from hypothermia.”

Badmos said that the epidemic of meningitis usually experienced between the months of February and May in Northern Nigeria is an aftermath of the harmattan because of the loss of water, otherwise known as dehydration. He said: “Lots of fluids should be taken to compensate for the loss of water from the body into the atmosphere through respiration, perspiration and urination. Routine meningitis immunisations should be done around this period. For the same reason, sore throats, sneezing and headaches become frequent.

“There is need to imbibe healthy food preservation culture, especially by food hawkers. Fruits and vegetables should be properly washed before eating. It is unhealthy for people to patronise all manner of food hawkers, especially now. Our drinking water containers should be properly covered. People can also contract diarrhoea during the season because of scarcity of water. Environmental hygiene is usually poor whenever there is inadequate water supply.”

Despite its adverse health effects, Badmos said that harmattan has numerous benefits. His words: |The low temperature associated with it is unfavourable for breeding of mosquitoes, thus reducing the incidence of malaria. The cool wind also brings relief from the oppressive heat. It also makes for some beautiful sunrise and sunset. While the season lasts, couples are ‘inspired’ to cling more closely together. During the harmattan period, faces are smooth and acne free. Ladies can now use as much make up as they want without the heat melting it down their faces.”

A cardiologist, Prof. Basil N. Okeahialam, of the Department of Medicine, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State, and others, opined that human health and disease often demonstrate seasonal patterns. He noted that during the harmattan, people with heart-related diseases usually face challenges and need to be more attentive to their body functions. He advised people to avoid certain lifestyles that may endanger their health. He pointed out that the widely held view that it is beneficial to use alcohol or smoke cigarette to keep warm when the weather is cold, is erroneous.

Said he: “In our immediate environment, patronage of local beer parlours tends to rise during this period. Rather than warming the body, he noted that alcohol use and low temperature disrupt sleep and could adversely impact the heart, just as cigarette smoking burdens the heart through its effect on vessels, resulting in heart failure.

He said that heating needs during the cold season usually lead to people trying to manipulate indoor climate conditions.