Judex Okoro, Calabar

Traditional rulers and community leaders have advocated effective border agency to stem communal clashes in Cross River. The leaders, drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, also advocated increased policing as well as proper implementation of boundary adjustment reports.

The leaders, who spoke during the meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Police on strategies to reverse the increasing trend of crisis in the state at the Police Officers Mess in Calabar, indicted the government as well as security agencies for the incessant communal clashes.

One of the traditional rulers, Muri Eyo Okon from Efut Akani Esuk in Calabar South, called for effective policing and proper prosecution of criminal elements who have been apprehended by the police so as to stem the crisis:

“In my area, we noticed that the government and the people compromised our cherished values by supporting the crisis. Cultism is thriving because some elements in the area are using the kidnappers, cultists to perpetuate the crisis.

Recently cows owned by private individuals were illegally killed and eaten by people. The matter was not effectively handled neither did the culprit prosecuted. Incidences like this should be addressed so as to stem the tide of impunity in the community.”

Also speaking, Obol Onen Eri, said areas that have long standing and recurring cases of crisis should be declared buffer zone by the government as a means to address the persistent crisis:

“Some areas in our community have a very long history of persistent communal crisis which have proved intractable over the years. These areas where the crisis has defied solutions should be declared a buffer zone so that peace can be restored in the area to ensure development.”

One of the participants and Clan Head of Okuku in Yala Local Government Area, Odaji Ipuole, said border communities need to be properly monitored just as infrastructure should be provided by border agency to help resolve these crises largely stemmed from land disputes.

“To resolve the crisis, there should be an effective boundary adjustment commission in every local government Area and fix a better boundary so as to end encroachment. The boundary committee should be headed by the local government chairman and communities that want to go to another area for farming purposes should take permission so as to reduce the incidences of border clashes in the state.”

Commissioner for Police, Austin Agbonlahor, said the aim of the parley was to share ideas on how to improve the security situation. He said the police have a major role to play in addressing civil unrest in the state and this is only possible with the co-operation of the people.