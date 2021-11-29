One of Nigeria’s successful youths, who is also an entrepreneur, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, has said that Nigerian youths have what it takes to be great in life. He said that rising from nothing to greatness demands commitment, focus and resilience which he has seen in a lot of Nigerian youths.

According to Adedoyin Samuel, who is professionally known as Ayrubber, observed that Nigerian youths are hard working and generally thrive in whatever they lay their hands on, adding that diligence and resilience are two major prerequisites for greatness in life.

Ayrubber said: “Being an entrepreneur is something really hard and tasking. I have to work all night whenever I have clients. My advice to the younger ones is that they should never get tired. Continuous learning and researching are important and a successful entrepreneur must know how to network. This is very important. What drives you should be fueled every day. Be deaf to people’s opinions. Be consistent and disciplined and try to always stand out.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Ayrubber disclosed that constant learning has been one of the secrets of his success in the journalism world.

“What makes me thrive in the market is majorly trying to know more. I never stopped learning. I do a lot of research and practice. You need to be able to evolve.

“So what stands me out of the pack is discipline and being super focused and most importantly doing research. You have to be disciplined to be able to solve a problem despite the fact that you will have to have problems from every angle,”said Ayrubber

Through consistency and commitment to work, Ayrubber a graduate of Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos, has carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian media circle.

“I am a TV presenter and also a radio presenter for KEDU TV and also a voice-over artist, but being a voice-over artist is a freelance work for me where I only deliver the script. I have done that for a couple of persons, media houses and even brands in Nigeria.

“My major discipline is journalism, especially radio and TV. I have actually worked with KADUTO TV. This is an international TV station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news. I have also worked with NIGEZIE TV for a few voices over works, so also was Lagos Africa radio 96.1 FM.

“I must confess, news reporting has always been fun experience, especially when you see yourself as someone people come to for information, trends and what is actually happening in the industry. It’s just really an amazing opportunity to be in the journalism place because I have actually learnt a lot, met a lot of people and connected to a whole lot of people in high and low places.

“Opportunities abound in this kind of job we are doing, the experience has been really amazing and I’m trying to grow myself more and be better,” Ayrubber said.

Adedoyin revealed how his journey into journalism started. According to him, “I started broadcasting media when I was in school in 2003 at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism. I grew up in a house where information is key. We had this radio that we listen to every time for music. That’s where it started because I wanted to be like one of those presenters. I have started learning the trade even before I went to school. Being a voice-over artist entails a lot because you have to know yourself, your voice range, know what you can do, practice. You have to know when your voice needs to stop when it needs a leap, punctuation and how to balance”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .