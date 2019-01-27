It takes just two minutes to die from a heart attack. Let’s say it’s 7.25pm and you’re going home (alone of course) after an unusually hard day on the job. You’re really tired, upset and frustrated.

Then suddenly you start experiencing severe pain in your chest that starts to radiate out into your arm and up into your jaw. Yet you are about 3 km from the hospital nearest to your location.

Unfortunately you don’t know if you’ll be able to make it that far. Perhaps you received training on how to administer CPR, but the person who taught the course did not tell you how to perform it on yourself.

Since many people are alone when they suffer a heart attack, without help, the person whose heart is beating improperly and who begins to feel faint has only about 10 seconds left before losing consciousness.

However, these victims can help themselves by: coughing repeatedly and very vigorously. Take a deep breath each time before coughing. The cough must be deep and prolonged (as in when trying to produce sputum from deep inside the chest)

Continue the breathe deep and hard cough routine repeatedly every two seconds without letting-up until help arrives, or until the heart is felt to be beating normally again. Please note carefully that deep breaths get oxygen into the lungs, while coughing movements squeeze the heart and keep the blood circulating. The squeezing pressure on the heart also helps it regain normal rhythm. In this way, heart attack victims can get to a hospital. Tell as many other people as possible about this. It could save their lives!! May be the life of a beloved.

Please put on your social media profile and circulate widely. You will be helping to save many lives.