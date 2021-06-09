From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has identified crime as a local issue that should be addressed with a large dose of home-grown content.

He said Amotekun Security Corps initiative is a baby of necessity conceived as a home-grown approach to solving the plethora of security challenges that have put the people on the edge.

Governor Akeredolu spoke, yesterday, during a passing-out ceremony for the newly recruited Amotekun Corps, at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade in Akure, the state capital.

The event was part of activities to mark the first 100 days of his second term. The governor also commissioned 20 new patrol vehicles to boost the operations of the state security network.

He unveiled the roadmap to internal and border security in Ondo, assuring that the state would soon become the safest and most secured in the country if strategies contained in the roadmap are religiously implemented.

Akeredolu said Amotekun’s impact has been remarkable, adding that the security outfit has also given the people hope in the management of security, despite that it came into being barely a year ago.

“It has further reinforced our long time view that state and community-based policing is the panacea to the country’s security challenges. Let me reassure the people of Ondo State that our administration will leave no stone unturned as far as the implementation of our redeemed agenda is concerned.

“The sixth goal of the agenda which is maintenance of law and order for adequate security is the reason we are here today. I enjoin the people of Ondo State to lend your cooperation in terms of providing credible intelligence and financial support towards the success of this initiative.”

He commended the leadership of the security agency for the brilliant work put into the roadmap, promising that he would always provide the right leadership for the agency to flourish.

He thanked members of the House of Assembly for their tireless legislative support in making Amotekun a reality.