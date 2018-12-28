Said he: “We need a long view to the issues of violence. Because we lack the ability to see ahead, we miss when the red flags are raised. Sometimes, they start as communal clashes and if they are diffused at that level, they have been nipped in the bud. We need to be more proactive than preventive.

“It is wrong that the military is seen as the only solution to the insurgency. When we gather intelligence, what are we doing with it? That is where the action comes in. It is not about killing the head of an terror group; that simply makes another leader rise. Rather, their leaders should be used to decimate them and negotiate with them.”

He advised political office holders not to be distracted but to focus on winning the insurgency war and other security challenges facing the country.

The former Commandant of the National Defence College, Abuja, who was the chairman on the occasion, Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade (rtd), said providing peace and security was the most crucial function of any government either at the federal, state or local government levels.

According to him, without security, there won’t be any meaningful development and in the absence of development, there won’t be security.

“You will agree with me that, security is a situational discipline, and whether a threat is direct or indirect, being aware of the environment in which we work or live, creates some level of awareness, which enables us to anticipate the outcome of certain events. From that anticipation, a decision mechanism to avoid or mitigate security risks most effectively might result.

“Experience tells us that the responsibilities and deliverables of public sector and those of private security professionals are expanding daily in response to the dynamic nature as well as the increasing sophistication of threats,” he said.

He noted that security professionals were required to manage security risks through a proper understanding of the elements that make up the risks.

His words: “In order to accomplish this all-important task, security professionals need to demonstrate competence and capacity through a proper balance of knowledge, skills and attitude. Our environments, both physical and business, have been infested and even infected with different shades of insecurity.”