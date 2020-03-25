Henry Uche

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is commemorated every March 24 to remind the world that the disease still in existence; causing deaths as well as negative socio-economic impacts across the globe. It was on March 24, 1882 that Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacteria causing TB.

Since this disease dates back to centuries ago, the theme of 2020 TB Day theme: “It’s Time to End TB,” is an indication that its existence is long overdue to leave mankind, hence the call for its final extinction. Though not too common in Nigeria, howbeit; TB remains one of the deadliest infectious killer disease and according to World Health Organistion (WHO), 4,000 people lose their life to TB on daily basis globally while 3,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

In this interview a medical expert, Dr Christopher Ejike Ihenacho, revealed how persons affected with TB were handled in the olden days and the current management of the disease by medical experts through research and development. He more so lauded efforts put together by government and the private hospitals in ensuring that this killer disease is eradicated. He also encouraged the government to do more in line with the commitment made by global leaders in September 2018 at the first- ever United Nation High level meeting and WHO overall drive towards Universal Health Coverage.

What are the causes and signs of TB

TB, otherwise known as Mycotubaclusis is caused by a bacteria called Bacilli Koch -s, as I said earlier, it’s Dr Robert Koch who discovered the bacteria. However, the signs are fever, strong cough, sweating at night, pains in the bones, disruption of the urinary track, loss of weight, unusual tiredness etc.

What are the dangers of mistreated and untreated TB

The dangers of mistreated and untreated TB can be fatal, it can cause so many damage in one’s organs and system i.e.; the intestines and other fibre.

How is it spread or contacted

When you live in the same room without proper ventilation where affected persons sneezes or coughs, the aerosil/droplets flies to the next person, as unaffected person breaths in, she/he contacts it.

What are the prevention measures

First, it’s very important we immunize our children at birth. If you don’t do this, they are the most valuable because they have low immune system. Some children even live with TB to adult stage of life. For persons affected, they must not resort to self medications it’s dangerous to do so because the bacteria has the capacity to resist any inappropriate drugs administered, so they must see the doctor and adhere strictly to prescribed drug intake. The drugs are free anywhere. Remember, not all cough are symptoms of TB as most people think.

What have changed since TB has been for a very long time?

In the olden days, people with TB are ostracized/banish from the community into the forest to die there. Some people see it as wickedness but it’s isn’t, it was a practice geared towards saving life of other people, if not so, the entire village may contact the disease. Some villagers even run away from such a person hence they don’t want to near him or her.

Now, research and development has come to stay and with the advent of streptomyclin, such practice has stopped. Streptomycin is an injection; though toxic, it’s administered on the affected persons for three months in a stretch, but its use has reduced drastically, now we use only drugs to treat and the drugs are not easily accessible in local chemist, people must beware.

What organs are affected?

TB affects the lungs, kidney, spinal cord, bones etc. The TB of the lungs is the most common. They come with dry cough later metamorphose into productive cough whereby the person coughs out blood and other ugly substances.

What are the dangers of late treatment?

It’s very dangerous. Ab initio, TB used to be death sentence, remember the woman who discovered Nursing Florence Nightngale died while attending to a TB patient.

What is your advice to the government?

They should scale up access to prevention and treatment; build accountability; ensure sufficient and sustainable financing including for research; promote an end to stigma and discrimination and promote an equitable, rights-based and people-centered TB response a committed government to end TB. More so, affected communities, civil society organizations, health-care providers, and national and international partners should join forces under the theme, ‘Treat All to End TB’ to ensure no one is left behind. It’s time for action! It’s time to ‘End TB.’