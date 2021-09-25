Love can be an euphoric feeling. It can also trigger immense feeling of devastation when it is not reciprocated. Many people have felt the pain of a broken heart and the intensity of infatuation.

Love can be the beginning of a beautiful relationship between two people who are willing to go through life together despite life’s challenges. It can also be an unhealthy union between two people where one person is obsessed with the other person.

For some people, these feelings are so powerful that they become obsessed with keeping and controlling the person they love. They may appear to worship their partner at times, but become angry or jealous at the slightest threat.

One sign of obsessive love is its focus on the partner as an object for consumption or ownership, as opposed to an equal. Rather than loving the person and wanting the best for them, people with obsessive tendencies may love the other person because of their own needs. They show little interest in the other’s well-being.

Real love requires compromise and negotiation, while obsessive love demands that the object of affection submits to the demands of their partner.

Real love prioritizes the other person’s well-being, while obsessive love may involve physical violence or emotional abuse.

Real love involves accepting the other person and acknowledging their flaws. Obsessive love may involve worship and a refusal to acknowledge any flaws.

In some cases of obsessive love, there may be splitting. This occurs when the person sees the object of their love as perfect one moment and evil the next.

Obsessive love makes it very difficult for a person to let go. Although breakups are usually painful and can trigger unhealthful behavior, people with feelings of obsessive love may refuse to accept that the relationship has ended.

Obsessive love sometimes involves a relationship that does not actually exist, such as with a celebrity or a stranger.

Obsessive love disorder (OLD) refers to a condition where you become obsessed with one person you think you may be in love with. You might feel the need to protect your loved one obsessively, or even become controlling of them as if they were a possession.

There are many factors that may cause obsessive love and Nigerians should stop mistaking obsession with love. Love doesn’t seek to control or keep someone in a relationship that they are no longer interested in.

A man or woman who keeps threatening to harm or kill you when you leave him or her doesn’t love you. They are obsessed with you and they don’t want to lose the power of control they have over you. Don’t mistake the desire to keep you in line with love. Love is not wicked, human beings are.

A person’s ability to form healthful attachments with others begins early in childhood. People whose parents or caregivers were unstable or abusive may develop abnormal patterns of attachment. This can cause them to become obsessive, controlling, or fearful in their relationships.

People with insecure or reactive attachment styles may feel preoccupied by fears of loss. They may feel unable to cope without a relationship and be willing to do anything to keep their partner.

Sometimes, insecure attachment keeps a person in an abusive relationship because they fear loss. In other cases, it may cause a person to become abusive in a desperate attempt to keep a partner.

Trauma and fears of abandonment can also make people become obsessive. Some people are so afraid of abandonment that they develop obsessive tendencies. This may stem from an attachment disorder or emerge after a trauma.

Some mental health conditions can distort or alter a person’s perspective, making them more fearful, obsessive, or depressed. This can increase their risk of becoming obsessed with their relationship. This is why we should take mental health issues seriously in this country. Not everything is a spiritual problem, some people have issues that needs to be resolved by mental health professionals.

Obsessive Love Disorder is diagnosed with a thorough evaluation from a psychiatrist or other mental health professional. First, they will interview you by asking you questions about your symptoms, as well as your relationships. They will also ask you about your family and whether any known mental health illnesses exist.

The precise treatment plan for this disorder depends on the underlying cause. However, it often involves a combination of medication and psychotherapy.

Medications can be used to adjust brain chemicals. In turn, this can reduce the symptoms of the disorder. It can take several weeks for your medication to work. You may also need to try different types until you find the one that works best for you. You should also tell your doctor about some of the side effects of the drugs you are feeling.

Therapy may also be helpful for all forms of OLD. Sometimes it’s helpful for families to be involved with therapy sessions, especially if obsessive love disorder stems from issues during childhood.

Depending on the severity of the disorder and your personal preferences, you might engage in individual or group therapy. Sometimes a mental health professional will recommend both types.

If you or a loved one has possible symptoms of obsessive love disorder, you should see a doctor. They may refer you to a psychiatrist to help determine whether you truly have Obsessive Love Disorder. You may also have another mental health illness.

When diagnosed and treated, Obsessive Love Disorder may have a positive outcome. The key, however, is to not quit therapy or treatment if you think you’re feeling better. Suddenly stopping your treatment can worsen symptoms, or make them return.

I would advise men and women to avoid partners that are obsessive until they have treated themselves. Don’t say you will pray for them to change, don’t gamble with your life and future. Be wise!

