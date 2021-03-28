Every man who clocks 40 and above, incipiently has some form of prostate enlargement, this is a medical fact, what we medically call “Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH) “. I have been regularly and variously bombarded with questions by men, mostly above 50, on how to manage their enlarged prostate. Most men do not even know where their prostate is located. I have written about prostate and its enlargement donkey times since 2003, when I started writing Doctor Sun column.

As I have explained ad nauseam, the prostate gland surrounds the junctions of the bladder and urethra. It is normally about 2.5cm by 2cm by 3cm in three dimensional view, and during ejaculation it supplies the fluid, without which the sperm is sterile. However the prostate can become enlarged especially in the elderly above 50. There are three possible processes.

Benign enlargement, otherwise called Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), which is the usual form. This occurs when fibrous cells multiply inside the gland. The cause is unknown, but is attributed to reduction in male hormone as we age. Especially for men above 50.

Prostatic cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in men.

Prostatitis or inflammation of the prostate, which is usually due to infection in the urinary tract, such as gonorrhea, cystitis or urethritis. Such inflammation may be temporary or permanent.

Enlargement of the prostate eventually causes retention. In this case the following symptoms occur. Urination is slow to begin, lacks force, and is often interrupted by pauses. The desire to urinate occurs with increasing frequency especially at night. There are further dribbles of urine after urination has stopped, and if the stagnant urine retained in the bladder sets off infection, or if infection passes up from the urethra, pain on urination occurs. Finally, the urethra may be completely blocked, so urine cannot pass, which leads to acute retention of urine, with associated pain and hazards.

Prostatitis may be dealt with by administration of antibiotics and prostatic massage. Again drugs could be used to treat other complications of prostate. Some reasons to consider going on medication for an enlarged prostate include – you may have moderate symptoms that aren’t getting better, or might be getting worse. You have tried making lifestyle changes, such as drinking fewer liquids, with no result. You are at risk for complications related to BPH, such as not being able to empty your bladder, and acute retention of urine.

Three types of medications are available to treat moderate BPH. Each works differently in the body, and each has its own side effects. Viz

alpha blockers – which relax muscles of the prostate and neck of the bladder to relieve symptoms examples terazosin(hytrin), alfuzosin(uroxatral), doxazosin(Cardura), tamsulosin(Flomax). And two other other types, which your doctor may decide.

More serious prostate enlargement require surgical removal of the gland itself. After this operation, a man is usually sterile, and ejaculates his semen backwards into the bladder, rather than externally. However erection and experience of orgasm remain as before.

In the case of cancer, hormonal treatment may be an alternative to surgery. Cancer of the prostate may, of course, metastasize elsewhere. Other possible disorders of prostate include tuberculosis and the formation of stone. So if you are above 50, and observe any symptoms please consult your doctor. Always be medically guided.

