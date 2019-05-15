Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world. While Apple’s iOS (iPhone and iPad) receives lavish attention and has a devout following, Android continues to rack up impressive numbers. In fact, it holds roughly 88 per cent of the global market share.

Part of the reason for this is that Android faces little competition. IOS continues to be its only viable foe, particularly in the United States, where it claims a 43 per cent market share. Windows Phone and the ever-fading Blackberry can’t come close to stacking up.

All this really means is that a whole lot of people use Android and, time after time, we see people struggling to master it. It is not that Android is hard to use, in fact, it’s very easy, but earlier versions are often slow and clunky while newer ones have a lot of features you need to learn more about to make the most of it.

Though you may think that you know a great deal about Android, in practice, most users prove to be unfamiliar with its main possibilities and functions. If you have not done it yet, it’s high time you got to know Android better.

The first step you need to take is to familiarise yourself with your device’s specs. Thus, you will gain an insight into your devices capabilities you probably were unaware of.

Keep your device updated

It is not a secret that developers of any type of software release updates for their products from time to time. Android is no exception. You can avail yourself of the update for every version of Android. Such updates are aimed at patching vulnerabilities inherent in this or that version and improving your device’s overall performance. Moreover, by installing a new update on your device, you get an opportunity to enjoy advanced features introduced with updates. Apart from the operating system itself, a number of default Android apps installed on your device require updating. By keeping your Android OS and other applications up to date you ensure the best possible performance of your device.

Refrain from installing too many apps

What we love about our Android phone is that we can download tons of apps on it (if the memory permits, of course). As a rule, those apps are inexpensive, easy to manage, and don’t take up much space. No wonder we tend to forget about having downloaded a certain app, which often leads to tens, if not hundreds, useless applications piling up on our phone. Oftentimes, users complain of having an absurd amount of apps installed on their phone, as well as their inability to break free from the app addiction. If you have the same problem, it is about time you started to beat it up. You need to keep in mind that each app you download and install has an allotted space. Moreover, it may run in the background. If you have too many apps running in the background, you risk overburdening your device, which inevitably leads to such undesired consequences as lags, freezes, and crashes. So, don’t hesitate to get rid of all unnecessary applications to save valuable space on your device and enhance its performance.

Disable some widgets

Androids widgets help users monitor time and weather, quickly connect to Wi-Fi and bluetooth, turn on GPS, and tweak brightness. Quite convenient options, aren’t they? At the same time, widgets might take their toll on your device’s performance, as they always run in the background. Therefore, we recommend that you disable the unnecessary widgets. Your Android device will be much better off without them.