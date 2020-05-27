IN view of recent developments pertaining

to the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus

(COVID-19), consumers are making use of

more telecommunications services than

ever before to stay in touch with friends,

family, colleagues, work and the world at

large. As a result, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has observed a

surge in the number of complaints from

consumers regarding data depletion and

poor quality of data services.

And so, today we are focusing on a number of things you can do to manage your

mobile data usage.

For many of who complain they experience data depletion, it is important to apply

the below tips by NCC to turn the situation

around for your data to last longer.

Here are the tips:

•Disable mobile data when it is not

needed

•Use data compression in your browser

•By reducing video streaming quality

from video sites such as YouTube, Netflix,

Hulu, Showtime – you can use from 1080p

or default/auto setting to 240p for optimal

viewing and lower data consumption. This

may however affect the quality of your

experience.

•By deactivating all cloud storages except

when / where necessary.

•By not breaking or interrupting downloads in-between video sessions.

•Turn off automatic updates for apps

for mobile devices, laptops and personal

computer.

•Use Wi-Fi hotspots wherever you can

to save your mobile data – you should

however note that there are data security

risks to using open/free Wi-Fi connections.

Your passwords and personal data are often

exposed on such connections.

•Limit sending and receiving files and

push notifications

•Delete email messages that won’t send

and are no longer required.

•Send big files when connected via Wi-Fi

or use Wi-Fi for big files

•Monitor time spent on Social Media

•Closing apps when you’re done using

them can also reduce data usage

•Set up usage alerts

So, for those asking how can I use my

phone to manage my data usage to avoid

Data wastage?

Ask no more! According to NCC, your

smartphone’s default settings are typically

configured to get the best possible experience, which comes at the cost of your data

usage.

You can change those settings to manage

your data usage in the following ways:

1.By Manually Capping Mobile Data: To

do this,

2.Go to Settings > Network & Internet >

Data Usage > Billing Cycle

3.By Manually setting Data Saver

4.Activate data saver: Locate “Data

Usage” on your device and activate “Data

Saver”.

This will help cut down your data usage

by preventing apps from using data in the

background. Disable auto-update on your

App store

5.Disable multimedia auto-download on

your social media apps Turn off your data

when it’s not in use.

6.Stop Apps from automatically Synching: to do this,

7.Go to Setting > Apps & notifications

> Select App > Select Disable Background

Data

8.Don’t Stream it, Download It.

It is more advisable to download video or

audio content to save

data than to stream it online.

•Set data alert notifications on your

mobile phone.

•Avoid multiple configuration of the same

email address on your mobile phone. For instance, do not configure your Gmail address

on your email app as well as Gmail app at

the same time on the same mobile phoneº.