IN view of recent developments pertaining
to the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus
(COVID-19), consumers are making use of
more telecommunications services than
ever before to stay in touch with friends,
family, colleagues, work and the world at
large. As a result, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has observed a
surge in the number of complaints from
consumers regarding data depletion and
poor quality of data services.
And so, today we are focusing on a number of things you can do to manage your
mobile data usage.
For many of who complain they experience data depletion, it is important to apply
the below tips by NCC to turn the situation
around for your data to last longer.
Here are the tips:
•Disable mobile data when it is not
needed
•Use data compression in your browser
•By reducing video streaming quality
from video sites such as YouTube, Netflix,
Hulu, Showtime – you can use from 1080p
or default/auto setting to 240p for optimal
viewing and lower data consumption. This
may however affect the quality of your
experience.
•By deactivating all cloud storages except
when / where necessary.
•By not breaking or interrupting downloads in-between video sessions.
•Turn off automatic updates for apps
for mobile devices, laptops and personal
computer.
•Use Wi-Fi hotspots wherever you can
to save your mobile data – you should
however note that there are data security
risks to using open/free Wi-Fi connections.
Your passwords and personal data are often
exposed on such connections.
•Limit sending and receiving files and
push notifications
•Delete email messages that won’t send
and are no longer required.
•Send big files when connected via Wi-Fi
or use Wi-Fi for big files
•Monitor time spent on Social Media
•Closing apps when you’re done using
them can also reduce data usage
•Set up usage alerts
So, for those asking how can I use my
phone to manage my data usage to avoid
Data wastage?
Ask no more! According to NCC, your
smartphone’s default settings are typically
configured to get the best possible experience, which comes at the cost of your data
usage.
You can change those settings to manage
your data usage in the following ways:
1.By Manually Capping Mobile Data: To
do this,
2.Go to Settings > Network & Internet >
Data Usage > Billing Cycle
3.By Manually setting Data Saver
4.Activate data saver: Locate “Data
Usage” on your device and activate “Data
Saver”.
This will help cut down your data usage
by preventing apps from using data in the
background. Disable auto-update on your
App store
5.Disable multimedia auto-download on
your social media apps Turn off your data
when it’s not in use.
6.Stop Apps from automatically Synching: to do this,
7.Go to Setting > Apps & notifications
> Select App > Select Disable Background
Data
8.Don’t Stream it, Download It.
It is more advisable to download video or
audio content to save
data than to stream it online.
•Set data alert notifications on your
mobile phone.
•Avoid multiple configuration of the same
email address on your mobile phone. For instance, do not configure your Gmail address
on your email app as well as Gmail app at
the same time on the same mobile phoneº.
Leave a Reply