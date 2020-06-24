Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

Zoom is a web-based video conferencing tool with a local, desktop client and a mobile app that allows users to meet online, with or without video.

Zoom users can choose to record sessions, collaborate on projects, and share or annotate on one another’s screens, all with one easy-to-use platform. Zoom offers quality video, audio, and a wireless screen-sharing performance across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Blackberry, Zoom Rooms, and H.323/SIP room systems. In essence, you can video chat using Zoom on your mobile device or computer.

But in this article, we are looking at how you can use Zoom on your mobile phone.

The service is similar to competitors such as Google Hangout, BlueJeans, and Skype.

Its basic functions include the ability to chat and call individual contacts, as well as schedule meetings for future events.

Many companies may already have video services in place, but Zoom is proving to be helpful, especially in this period of pandemic when a lot of organisations work remotely.

The mobile version of the app on iPhone, iPad, and Android offers a simplified version of the online Zoom platform, and the main tabs are found at the bottom: Meet & Chat, Meetings, Contacts, and Settings.

Below are the tips:

“Meet & Chat” combines the desktop “Home” and “Chat” tabs. The main options are found at the top: New Meeting, Join, Schedule, and Share Screen. Below, you’ll see recent call and chat history, along with any outstanding Contact Requests. Tap to view the chat with any contact or to accept a request. You can also tap the star icon in the top-left corner to view your favorites or the pencil icon in the top-right corner to draft a new message.

“Meetings” shows a lineup of upcoming events. You can also start a call, send an invitation, or edit a current event at the top of the page. Tap to begin any one of these options and follow the prompts provided. Your “Personal Meeting ID” is your unique code to start an individual meeting. Tap on an upcoming meeting to view its details or delete it entirely. Tap on a meeting and you’ll also find the option to add invitees and send invitations to these contacts via email or text message.

“Contacts” looks extremely similar to the desktop version and lists your starred favorites, as well as any others in your company directory. Search for contacts at the top of the page. Tap the plus symbol in the top-right corner to open a pop-up menu to add a contact, create a new channel, or join a public one. You can also toggle between contacts and channels at the top.

Contacts are individual people while channels are groups of these contacts.

Finally access “Settings” to make any changes to your account. Your Zoom settings are organized by Meetings, Contacts, Chat, and General. You can also add Siri Shortcuts. To make changes to your profile, tap your name at the top of the screen, where you can change your profile photo, display name, or update your password. This is also where you can sign out of the Zoom app.