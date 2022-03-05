By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Prostate cancer is the world’s second most frequent cancer. Tomato juice and prostate cancer are linked because tomato juice is highly helpful in cancer prevention. Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of death, following lung cancer. Since there is no way to completely avoid prostate cancer, there are several steps you can do to reduce your risk. Maintaining a healthy body weight, exercising regularly, and paying attention to what you eat and drink are all important factors.

Prostate cancer is a disease that affects almost all men at some point in their lives. There are, however, certain risk factors that raise the chances of having the disease. However, as people get older, their chances of having prostate cancer grow.

Tomatoes provide a variety of health benefits to those who consume them because they are high in nutrients. Tomatoes, which are high in Vitamin C, can aid to prevent the creation of oxidants, which are known to cause cancer. Vitamins in tomatoes are thought to help maintain healthy blood pressure, support heart health, support normal bowel movements (i.e., prevent constipation), protect the eyes and promote good eye health, and aid collagen production for healthy skin, hair, and nails, in addition to helping to prevent certain cancers.

According to Maleek Akintona, a urologist, the prostate is a tiny gland with the size of a walnut that plays a vital role in a man’s reproductive system. Prostate cancer is caused by abnormal growth of prostate cells, which results in the formation of a tumour or cancer.

He said: “The prostate gland is a part of the male reproductive system that produces fluid that mixes with sperm during ejaculation to aid sperm transportation. The prostate is a small organ that surrounds the urethra and is around the size of a walnut. The urinary duct sits just beneath the bladder and transports urine from the bladder out of the body”.

He noted that the prostate gland is an organ that grows during puberty and cancer is a condition in which the body’s cells grow out of control. Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the prostate gland. Prostate cancer is the most frequent cancer in men. He also added that the prostate grows in size as a guy gets older. The urethra may become narrow as a result, reducing urine flow. The prostate’s major function is to produce the fluid that combines with sperm to form semen, making it extremely important for reproduction. It can, however, be infiltrated by cancer, just like any other organ in the body, when cells in the gland begin to develop uncontrollably.

He explained that obesity raises the chance of prostate cancer, although regular exercise lowers it. A high-calcium diet may also increase your risk, although cooked tomatoes and nuts may reduce it.

He continued: “Prostate cancer usually doesn’t cause any symptoms until the tumour or cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the urethra, the tube through which you urinate. In the early stages of prostate cancer, there may be no signs or symptoms but eventually it might show signs like; Urinating more frequently, especially at night, rushing to the bathroom, Difficulty starting to pee, weak flow, Straining and taking a long time while peeing, trouble urinating, decreased force in the urine stream, blood in the urine, blood in the sperm, bone pain, weight loss or erectile dysfunction”

He noted that if not treated immediately, these cancerous cells can lead to death. As a result, it’s critical to take preventative measures or obtain treatment for the sickness as soon as possible. A healthy and nutritious diet is very helpful in staying away from cancer. Tomatoes are known to be one of the best foods for avoiding prostate cancer because of an important component in tomatoes known as lycopene.

“Cooked tomatoes can help you get more lycopene in your diet, which may help your prostate. One of the reasons why prostate tissue might grow large enough to become an obstruction to the urinary canal. Tomato sauces, soups, and pastes, as well as cooked and processed tomatoes, are a good source of lycopene than raw tomatoes. This is because lycopene is more easily absorbed by the body when tomatoes have been cooked or processed. Cooked tomatoes, in particular, may have an important role in lowering a man’s chance of acquiring prostate cancer”. Maleek noted.

“Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant found in tomatoes, watermelon, and other red foods. lycopene can effectively reduce the progression and growth of prostate cancer cells. As a result, lycopene has been suggested as a possible treatment to lower the likelihood of cell enlargement in healthy cells. Lycopene is a pigment that can be found in red fruits like tomatoes and watermelon. Regularly eating tomato sauce and tomato consumption varies on the type and stage of cancer, food synergy, and the fraction consumed as processed tomatoes, which elevate blood lycopene levels more than raw tomatoes”. He said it is important to note that consuming cooked tomatoes more than four times per week actually lowers risk of prostate cancer compared to never eating these foods. Also, because lycopene accumulates during ripening, the redder the tomato, the better. That suggests that lycopene levels are lower in pale, tomatoes that are picked too early.

He concluded by saying “Watermelons, pink grapefruits, guava, and papaya all contain lycopene. Because lycopene isn’t kept for very long in the body, you’ll need to eat lycopene-rich meals on a frequent basis to keep some in your system if you use certain medications, such as cholesterol or blood pressure medications, erection medications.”