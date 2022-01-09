From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 38-year-old traffic warden, Haruna Yusuf, yesterday narrated how he stole an English Berretta Pistol from one late Insp Ehigimetor Ileso (his former station officer) a development that later led to the dismissal and subsequent cause of his death.

Yusuf was paraded by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, with six others, for alleged cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The co-suspects were: Tajudeen Olalekan (23) aka Rector, Chukwudi Eze (33), Alebo Israel (26), Alebo Israel (32), Abimbola Olanipekun (42) and Olarinre Abiodun (39).

The police commissioner explained that one Olalekan a resident of Ilorin, Kwara State, who was suspected to be in possession of firearms and leader of Aye Confraternity secret cult group in one of the tertiary institutions in Kwara was trailed to Ede in Osun where he was apprehended with one English Berretta Pistol with two rounds of live ammunition.

“The suspect claimed to have bought the pistol from one Eze Chukwudi through one Olarinre Abioudun aka Yeukeu at the rate of N180,000, which he has been using for his criminal acts.

“His confession eventually led to the arrest of Chukwudi who also confessed that he bought another locally-made revolver pistol with five live ammunition at the rate of N60,000 and also the armourer of the Aye Confraternity secret cult group in Omu-Aran, Kwara State.