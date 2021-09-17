From Molly Kilete

Soldiers have arrested a high profile member of the Boko Haram. Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said:

“Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), arrested a high-profile Boko Haram member and raided Boko Haram’s improvised explosive devices (IED) materials hub in Damboa and Gashua local government areas of Borno and Yobe states, respectively. These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK.

“Following a tip-off, a BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko Road.

“Relatedly, troops successfully busted a urea fertilizer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

“In the sting operation conducted, 281 50-kg bags of urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors arrested.”

