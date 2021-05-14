The Nigerian Army has killed 48 bandits and rescued 18 persons held hostage by them.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “Troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, operating in Zamfara State and adjoining states made tremendous progress in the on going fight against banditry and other violent crimes in the North West. The division had earlier launched ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’ following the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, for the division to stabilise the area to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj Gen Usman Yusuf, launched the first phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’ March 23 to April 2, 2021, in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. The troops successfully cleared many bandits’ camps in Jaya, Kadaya and Bayan Ruwa amongst several others.

“The troops successfully neutralised 48 bandits while the bandits leader, Jummo, sustained gunshot wound on his leg. The troops rescued 18 kidnapped victims from the bandits’ enclave. Moreover, eight AK-47 rifles and one G3 rifle, as well as one PKT and a machine gun were recovered from the bandits.

“In continuation of the second phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’, troops sacked several other bandits’ camps around Gabiya, Bozaya and Mereri and the adjoining forests in Maru LG, Zamfara State, from April 19 to May 3, 2021. The areas, heavily infested by bandits were successfully cleared by the troops.

“Key bandit leaders, including Yellow, Sani, Dan-Katsina, and were neutralised in the process, while the main leader, Nasanda, narrowly escaped with fatal injuries. Equally neutralised was one Isan a close ally of a notorious bandit called Nagala. Isan was second-in-command before he joined Nagala.

“Items recovered in the second phase of ‘Operation Tsare Mutane’ included 4,600 rounds of ammunition, two AK-103 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 1,628 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 54 rounds of PKM as well as one motorcycle and five Techno mobile phones.

“The COAS has congratulated the GOC and troops of 8 Division for the gains made so far. He urged them to sustain their offensive operations until Zamfara and neighbouring states are stabilised. He assured the GOC of support in achieving the overall objective of keeping the North West and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.”

Attempt to raze Orlu police area command thwarted, 11 killed

Soldiers in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies have foiled an attempt to attack the Police Area Command and station in Orlu, Imo State, killing the attackers.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “A gang of IPOB/ESN terrorists mounted in vehicles on Thursday, May 6, 2021, stormed Orlu town with the intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

“The attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived the scene.

“The assailants, who have been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team, were said to have come from a forest camp in Ideato North LGA from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack.

“Following the encounter, 11 IPOB/ESN terrorists were neutralised while four AK-47, one G3 and one pump-action rifle, as well as a Berretta pistol, charms and assorted ammunition were recovered. All the seven operational vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining terrorists escaped on foot with fatal injuries.

“There were no casualties on the side of the security forces. Law-abiding citizens are advised to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to a united Nigeria that is safe for all law-abiding citizens and will continue to support the police in maintaining internal security.

“The general public is once again enjoined to support the security forces with useful and timely information that will help eliminate the security threats in their communities.”

Soldiers nab 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

Army Headquarters in Abuja said its soldiers on internal security operations in Kano State arrested 13 suspected members of the Boko Haram Islamist group.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its area of responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

“The ongoing operation is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

“The general public, especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses, as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to appeal to the peace-loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.”

Terrorists’ attempt on Maiduguri foiled by soldiers, police

The army headquarters in Abuja said soldiers have foiled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to attack settlements on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State, and killed nine of them.

Soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with their counterparts from the Nigeria Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters, recovered one Buffalo gun truck, three motorcycles, three Browning machine guns, one rocket-propelled gun, four AK-47 rifles, one improvised explosive device and 16 12V batteries, among other items, from the terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, youth vigilantes and hunters, leading to terrorists’ withdrawal in disarray.

“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralised, while many escaped with gunshot wounds. One Buffalo gun truck, three motorcycles, three Browning machine guns, a rocket-propelled gun and four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Other items recovered included one improvised explosive device and 16 12V batteries.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation. Members of the public are requested to remain calm and are assured of security during the festive period and beyond.”