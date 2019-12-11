Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has described late Ufot Joseph Ekaette as a patriot who was zealously and unselfishly devoted to the service of Nigeria.

In a condolence message to Senator Eme Ufot Ekaette and family, Enang said, as the longest serving Secretary to the Government of the Federation between 1999 and 2007, Ekaette displayed nationalism and patriotism in the way he professionally managed the administration of President Obasanjo.

He also recollected the pivotal role Ekaette played during the formation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), abolition of the on-shore off-shore dichotomy, the political solution after the Supreme Court judgment and the reconciliation of Akwa Ibom State Government of Obong Victor Attah and the President Obasanjo’s Federal Government.

Enang acknowledged the mitigating role Ekaette played in the creation of local governments in the early 1990’s, adding that he was a “mature moderating influence on the exuberant military governor.”

He said Akwa Ibom people, Nigerians and indeed the international community will miss the departed administrator.