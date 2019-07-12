Damiete Braide

An undergraduate of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Miss Boro Woying Kari, has emerged winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural Pageant competition held at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Kari, who defeated 22 other contestants to win the crown, went home with a brand new car and opportunity to be enlisted for capacity building and skill acquisition training programmes among others.

Beaming with smile, Kari, who hails from Bayelsa State, commended the organisers for giving her the opportunity to take part in the competition, saying she will use her position positively.

Other winners include Freda Fred Bruce as Miss Niger Delta Diaspora, Elizabeth Ebi as Miss Niger Delta Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Temple Odogwu as Miss Niger Delta Ethics and Youth Re-orientation, and Blessing Ajini as Miss Niger Delta Beauty for Environment.

Artistes that performed during the event were Tim Godfrey, Lady IB, Mr. 2, One Da Banton, Soundforce Band, DJ Moonlight, and Kessy Drills among others. Dignitaries that graced the event included Mrs Anna Brambaifa, wife of Acting Managing Director/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Charles Anyanwo, Felix Obuah, Emeka Bekee, Prince Alazigha, and Charles Odili.