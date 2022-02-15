By Steve Agbota

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that the online seafarers Certificate of Competency (CoC) verification platform reactivated by the agency has drastically reduced forgery of Nigerian certificates and enhance the employment of Nigerian Seafarers in the maritime sector.

Jamoh, who disclosed this in a meeting with editors, said that NIMASA reactivated the online portal for stakeholders to verify the Nigerian Certificate of Competency from any part of the world.

“This will reduce falsification of Nigerian Seafarers’ Certificate and enhance the employment of Nigerian Seafarers. We experienced the rejection of Nigerian Seafarers both locally and internationally.

“And the Agency decided to introduce the online certificate verification platform which allows shipowners to easily authenticate CoC from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

He said in terms of Port State Control (PSC) implementation, NIMASA assessed 673 vessels in 2021, which was an improvement on the 510 vessels boarded for inspection in the previous year, representing 24.2 per cent increase.