A little more details have emerged regarding how the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, escape death in a helicopter crash incident in Kabba, Kogi State.

The propeller of Osibanjo’s helicopter was said to have suddenly pulled off at Kabba township stadium.

According to an eye witness account, the vice president’s helicopter had managed to land at about 2.22pm at the township stadium before the propeller of the helicopter suddenly pulled off and went flying in the air to the surprise of party faithful who had gathered to welcome him.

There was, however, no casualty.

Although, the remote cause of the accident was not known as at the time of filing in this report, it was learnt that the pilot of the helicopter might have found it difficult to land due to the dusty nature of the stadium.

Immediately the incident happened, the vice president was said to have been immediately evacuated from the scene of the incident into a waiting vehicle and was thereafter driven in a convoy of other political office holders to the palace of Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, where he paid a courtesy call on the monarch

He later addressed some party supporters at St Augustine’s College, Kabba field.

Osibanjo was billed to launch the Tradermoni scheme in Kabba and was expected to visit Okene in central part of the state as well as Idah in the eastern flank before returning to Abuja.