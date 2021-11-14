From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An eighty year old oil magnate, Yusuf Nadabo, has survived an attempted abduction in his village in Kano State.

The victim, who is the Chairman of Chiromawa Petroleum Service ,was taken away for while alongside his son on Friday night.

Both of them were forcefully taken away from their filling stations located at Bakin Tasha area in the village but were eventually freed following a hot chase by the members of the community. .

Daily Sun was further informed that given the day was a market day in the community, there was still a reasonable number of human traffic within the scene at the operation.

A witness told the media that soon after the victims were abducted, they were ordered to move to the cemetery area where their abductors had parked their means of transportation.

He added that while they were on that path, the crowd chased after the kidnappers despite their periodic shots into the air.

” They had no option but to drop them off and escape” he stated

Speaking, on Sunday, on the foiled abduction, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa explained that upon the receipt of the news of the abduction, their officers moved in to the scene .

Kiyawa , a deputy superintendent of police, added that with the help of the vigilance group in the area, the police trailed the kidnappers, forcing them to drop their victims and flee

He said that more police officers have been drafted to the area to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

He appreciated the people of Kano state for their continued solidarity and support to the command.

