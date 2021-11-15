From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An 80-year-old oil magnate, Yusuf Nadabo, has survived an attempted abduction in his village in Kano State.

Nadabo, who is the Chairman of Chiromawa Petroleum Service, was taken away alongside his son, on Friday night.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Both of them were forcefully taken away from their filling station located at the Bakin Tasha area in the village, but were eventually freed following a hot chase by the members of the community.

Daily Sun was further informed that given that the day was a market day in the community, there was still a reasonable number of human traffic within the scene of the operation.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

A witness told the media that soon after the victims were abducted, they were ordered to move to the cemetery area, where their abductors had parked their vehicle.

He added that while they were on that path, the crowd chased after the kidnappers despite their periodic shots into the air.

“They had no option but to drop them off and escape,” he stated.

Speaking on the foiled abduction,yesterday, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, explained that upon receipt of the news of the abduction, their officers moved into the scene.

Kiyawa, a deputy superintendent of police, added that with the help of the vigilance group in the area, the police trailed the kidnappers, forcing them to drop their victims and flee.

He said that more police officers had been drafted to the area, to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

He appreciated the people of Kano state for their continued solidarity and support to the command.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .