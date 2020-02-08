For Moshood Mayegun, without television and film producer, Wale Adenuga, who offered him his first script, he wouldn’t have been a successful actor today.

According to the Lagos State-born thespian, meeting and being offered a script by Adenuga was one of his evergreen moments. “Mr. Wale Adenuga, chairman, Wale Adenuga Production (WAP) gave me my first script, he gave me a platform to showcase my talent. That was also how I got to meet some actors like Antar Laniyan and the late Moji Olaiya. They used to come for the shooting of their movies and sometimes I got a role in their movies too. That’s when and where I developed my passion for acting.”

Speaking on his growing up and why he dumped a degree in sociology for acting, Mayegun noted that he wasn’t born with a silver spoon.

“My mother tried her best raising her children. I wasn’t the only child. I had to learn some skills at an early age to assist the family. It’s the same thing with some of my sisters and brothers. Thank God for the prayers from our darling mother. We are all grown up now. I had to put aside my degree in sociology in order to venture into acting. Having a degree should be a proud achievement. It is useful but my passion is within the entertainment industry,” he stated.