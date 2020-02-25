The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the Edo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers, who abducted a 65-year-old Julieth and demanded N20 million ransom. The victim’s relatives paid N2.2 million. She was in their custody for 10 days before she was released at Egor Quarters, Benin.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Jimeta, said: “The suspects were Ada, Idimudia and Osamede. Julieth was kidnapped on December 18, 2019. They kept her in the boot of their car and took her to their hideout where they started demanding for N20 million as ransom. After seven days, she was taken to Ada’s house. She was cooking food for her and washing her clothes before the relatives of the victim paid N2.2million to the kidnappers before she was released on December 27, 2019.”

The son of the victim told Daily Sun: “When I heard that my mother was kidnapped, I quickly went to AKS and reported that my mother was in the custody of kidnappers for 10 days before they started demanding N20million.

“We have to negotiate with them and we paid N2.2million to the kidnappers, 10 days later, my mother was released. We paid N2.2million without the concept of the police detectives.”

Jimeta added: “AKS operatives swung into action and cracked down the kidnappers. They were arrested on January 20, 2020, from their different locations in Egor Quarters in Benin. The suspects confessed their involvement in various kidnappings in Benin.”

Ada told Daily Sun: “I hail from Ovia South LG Edo State. I didn’t know that the victim, Julieth, was kidnapped. I was with my boyfriend, Osamede, when the victim was brought to my house. It was through the window anything we were doing to the victim. The kidnappers, four of them, later came and took her away.

“I was shocked when police detectives came to my house and arrested me. It was at the AKS office that I knew that the victim was kidnapped. I was not given any kobo by the gang members. I have five children and my husband is dead. I did not know that the boyfriend I am dating was a kidnapper. It was a lesson to me.”

Another suspect, Idimudia, stated: “I hail from Ovia South LG. I have been involved in several kidnappings in Benin. We are a four-member gang and kidnapped the victim in Egor Quarters. It was our gang leader who knew the victim’s family. We took her to our hideout in Ovia axis in Benin for seven days. Later we took it to our gang member’s girlfriend’s house. We spent three days there before the relatives of the victims paid N2.2 million.

“I was only given N200,000 as my own share and I have spent the money. The operation was carried out on December 18, 2019.

“I was shocked when police detectives arrested us on January 20, 2020, in my house in Egor Quarters Benin. I have confessed to the police detectives.”

Osamede also said: “I hail from Ovia South LG. I am a driver and I participated in the operation. I was the one who took the victim to my girlfriend’s house and lied to her that it was my visitor. My girlfriend cooked food for the victim. I would take the food through the window for the victim to eat.

“It was a surprised that police detectives came and arrested me in my house. I was given N100,000. It was given to me by our gang leader who is at large.”

The victim, Julieth, said: “I was going for morning prayers and suddenly a car double crossed us in Egor Quarters. They took me into their car, straight to their hideout. I saw hell in the bush. They started calling my family demanding N20 million as ransom.

“Later they relocated me to the town to one of their gang member’s house. They locked me inside one room they passed food through the window for me to eat. My family members paid N2.2 million before I was released.

“When the police detectives arrested them, I came to the state police command to identify the three kidnappers. They really put me in pains and agony of my life, it was a bitter experience.”

The police commissioner said the suspects would soon be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.